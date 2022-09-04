ETHA Lend Hits Market Cap of $162,198.66 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $162,198.66 and approximately $274,038.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022217 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend.

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

