Ethereum Gold Project 1-Day Volume Tops $188.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $102,762.18 and approximately $188.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

