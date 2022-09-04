EtherGem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $195.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $109,914.85 and approximately $195.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

