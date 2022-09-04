Euler Tools Price Hits $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (EULER)

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Euler Tools has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $12,559.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler Tools coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Euler Tools has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
Euler Tools Coin Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
Euler Tools Coin Trading
