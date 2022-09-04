Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Performance

LON ECEL opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.91 million and a P/E ratio of 802.63. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 288 ($3.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 199.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85.

Eurocell Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

About Eurocell

In related news, insider Derek Mapp bought 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £171,990 ($207,817.79).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

