Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $65.19 and a 52-week high of $151.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

