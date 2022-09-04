EvenCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,233.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $17,642.61 and approximately $89,233.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00482559 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.01862346 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005358 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

