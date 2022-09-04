EventChain Price Tops $0.0013 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. EventChain has a total market cap of $40,438.20 and $9,972.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,889.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022124 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.