ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0087 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $50,805.23 and approximately $22.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001894 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

