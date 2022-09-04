Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.0679

Exeedme (XED) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Exeedme has a market cap of $5.76 million and $257,325.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

