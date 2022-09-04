Exen Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Exen Coin has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $174,500.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exen Coin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Buying and Selling Exen Coin
