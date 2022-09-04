Expanse Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (EXP)

Expanse (EXP) traded 4,090.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 4,487.2% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $832.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.98 or 0.07904785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00162496 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Expanse

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.