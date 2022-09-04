Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of Express stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Express has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Express Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

See Also

