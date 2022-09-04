Express (NYSE:EXPR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of Express stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Express has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
