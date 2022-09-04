EZFill (EZFL) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare EZFill to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZFill and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.31 EZFill Competitors $8.00 billion $270.68 million 6.86

EZFill’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -65.29% -57.67% EZFill Competitors -3.59% -1.63% 0.06%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares EZFill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for EZFill and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 181 987 1394 36 2.49

EZFill currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.79%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 20.59%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZFill rivals beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

