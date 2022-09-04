Faceter (FACE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $199,868.51

Faceter (FACE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $199,868.51 and $9.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 54.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00132172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022064 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

