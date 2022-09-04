FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.75.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $430.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $417.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

