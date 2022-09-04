Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $439.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average of $434.59. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

