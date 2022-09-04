FairGame Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $438,309.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, FairGame has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $987,918.51 and approximately $438,309.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00127276 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

