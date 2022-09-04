Fanspel (FAN) Price Hits $0.0210

Fanspel (FAN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Fanspel has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Fanspel has a total market cap of $12,733.73 and approximately $146,720.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanspel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

About Fanspel

Fanspel is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Fanspel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

