Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.47 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.