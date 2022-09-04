FastSwap Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (FAST)

FastSwap (FAST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, FastSwap has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FastSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. FastSwap has a market cap of $150.79 and $97,438.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
FastSwap Profile
FastSwap’s total supply is 714,370 coins and its circulating supply is 151,720 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.exchange. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex.
Buying and Selling FastSwap
