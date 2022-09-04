Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Raymond James

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.20.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,044,000 after buying an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $118,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after buying an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.