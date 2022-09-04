FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $208.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.59. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $268.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

