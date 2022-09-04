FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

NYSE:FDX opened at $208.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.98 and a 200-day moving average of $219.59. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $268.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

