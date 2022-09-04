Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 233,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

