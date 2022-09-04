Filda (FILDA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $283,172.20

Filda (FILDA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Filda coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Filda has a market capitalization of $283,172.20 and approximately $102,409.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filda has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filda

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online. FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet. “

