Financial Analysis: Kidpik (PIK) and The Competition

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kidpik to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Kidpik and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kidpik
|-33.94%
|-62.91%
|-35.98%
|Kidpik Competitors
|-12.26%
|316.41%
|-7.53%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kidpik and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kidpik
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Kidpik Competitors
|167
|1019
|3302
|46
|2.71
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Kidpik and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kidpik
|$21.83 million
|-$5.95 million
|-2.08
|Kidpik Competitors
|$15.37 billion
|$804.73 million
|-1.24
Kidpik’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Kidpik competitors beat Kidpik on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
About Kidpik
Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.
