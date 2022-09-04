Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
Financial Institutions Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Financial Institutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
See Also
