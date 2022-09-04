Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

