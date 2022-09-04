Firdaos (FDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69,407.00

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Firdaos has a total market capitalization of $194,977.50 and approximately $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Firdaos has traded up 303.7% against the US dollar. One Firdaos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
Firdaos Profile
Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.
Firdaos Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Firdaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firdaos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.