Fire Lotto (FLOT) Achieves Market Cap of $72,857.42

Fire Lotto (FLOT) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $72,857.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00477879 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.01875630 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005385 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

