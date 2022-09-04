First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

