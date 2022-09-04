First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of FCAP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.22.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
