First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.75

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.75 and traded as low as C$36.55. First National Financial shares last traded at C$36.67, with a volume of 14,155 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.14.

First National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.75.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.1600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.02 per share, with a total value of C$50,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$294,556,624.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

