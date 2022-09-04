First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.