Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 11%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.28.

Get Fleetwood Bank alerts:

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About Fleetwood Bank

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.