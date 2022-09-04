FLEX Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,249.00 (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, FLEX Coin has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLEX Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLEX Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031388 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00083251 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00041067 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000168 BTC.

FLEX Coin Profile

FLEX Coin (CRYPTO:FLEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com. The official message board for FLEX Coin is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog.

FLEX Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

