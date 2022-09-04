FlypMe (FYP) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

FlypMe (FYP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. FlypMe has a market cap of $549,252.55 and $655.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,845.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00132173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035943 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022173 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.