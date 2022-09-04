FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

FMC opened at $106.44 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

