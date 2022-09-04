Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $167,011.32 and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015560 BTC.
About Folder Protocol
Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.
Buying and Selling Folder Protocol
