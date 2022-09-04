Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $167,011.32 and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015560 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.