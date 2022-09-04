Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $15,437.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

