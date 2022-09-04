Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.