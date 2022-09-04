FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 428,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 21.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after purchasing an additional 426,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 116.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATCO. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.43 million. Atlas had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

