FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

