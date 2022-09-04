FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 408.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 264,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 28,969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

