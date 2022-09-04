Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

