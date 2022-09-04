Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

FORD stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORD. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

