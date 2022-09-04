Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Stock Down 2.9 %
FORD stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.