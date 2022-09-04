Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
