Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

