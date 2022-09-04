Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.66

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.66 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 36.33 ($0.44). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 36.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 438,119 shares traded.

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.66. The firm has a market cap of £115.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,820.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group

About Foxtons Group

In other news, insider Peter Rollings purchased 20,149 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,865.56 ($10,712.37). In other Foxtons Group news, insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 37,687 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £12,436.71 ($15,027.44). Also, insider Peter Rollings bought 20,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,865.56 ($10,712.37). Over the last three months, insiders bought 207,836 shares of company stock worth $8,430,227.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

