Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.66

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.66 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 36.33 ($0.44). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 36.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 438,119 shares traded.
Foxtons Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.66. The firm has a market cap of £115.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,820.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group
About Foxtons Group
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
