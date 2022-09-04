Fractal (FCL) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Fractal (FCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded down 3% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $395,041.56 and $8,969.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015506 BTC.
About Fractal
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Fractal Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.