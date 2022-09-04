Franklin (FLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million

Franklin (FLY) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Franklin has a total market cap of $101,841.76 and $1.16 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Franklin has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stonk League (Aegis) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Royal Chain (ROYAL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aerochain (AERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coral Swap (CORAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Franklin

Franklin (FLY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “FlyCoin was created with the msission of promoting a scam-free and integrity-driven crypto community. FLY providing simple and fast transactions across the world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Franklin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

