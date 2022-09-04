Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Wednesday.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Fraport has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

